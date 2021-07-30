Jacquees Croons Through "Not Jus Anybody" Ft. Future

The King of R&B is hoping to retain his self-appointed title with his latest offering. Jacquees ruffled a few feathers when he professed that he's the reigning voice in the R&B scene, and even after he received backlash for his remarks, the singer doubled down that he's deserving of the title. Over the years, Jacquees has connected with several artists including T.I., Summer Walker, Lil Baby, and Quavo, but on his Friday (July 30) release, he reunites with fellow Georgia native, Future.

The two artists linked up for "Not Jus Anybody" where they pen lyrics to their respective partners. Both Jacquees and Future trade verses about icing out their ladies with jewels, taking them on trips, and easing their minds against rumors of infidelities. Stream "Not Jus Anybody" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You the one, one girl

Yeah, you all that

Picture me and you alone, that's picture-perfect

Took a chance on each other, don't want hold back

But if you do, just let me know so I know how to move