Jacquees blew up off his talent for crafting dope remixes, and so why fix what isn't broken? The smooth R&B singer got a hold of Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox's dope new record "On It," and decided to jump on. The song is a sexy banger where Sullivan and Lennox debate on whether or not a certain suitor is worthy of getting the goods. The ladies shine on the single together. The way the song is structured, it would make sense for a male artist to jump on the track to respond.

Jacquees does just that, and he shared a snippet of the track on social media. “ALL MONTH LONG!! ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ ( I just woke up ððð¤§)," wrote the singer as a caption, hinting that he's going to be remixing more music very soon. In the snippet, another voice can be heard possibly featuring on the track. The moment is brief, and we'll have to see who Jacquees brings along for his remix ride.

Earlier this year, Jacquees had a pretty public split with Dreezy, which played out partially on social media. However, we're glad to see he's back to focusing on some new music. Do you want a remix wave from Jacquees right now, or nah?