There was a time when they were showing just how much their romance was heating up when suddenly, rumors about Jacquees and Dreezy deciding to go their separate ways abounded. The R&B and Rap duo were quick to post one another on social media and they even collaborated together, but in recent months, the Jacquees and Dreezy buzz has subsided. The former couple had a messy scene that unfolded on Twitter when their relationship came to an end, and there hasn't been much else said about their previous romance since.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

Then, on Wednesday (February 10), Jacquees and Dreezy popped up on social media in a video that was making the rounds on various platforms. It showed Dreezy dancing on the singer as he stood and enjoyed the view—and Dreezy looked as if she was having a good time, as well. It didn't take long for reconciliation rumors to surface, but after The Shade Room posted the clip, Dreezy slid in their comments to set the record straight.

"Aww this was cute while it lasted, back to the block list," she said. Jacquees has decided to keep quiet about this one, but a few of their fans couldn't help but note that the industry couple looked happy together. Check out their display below.