Not all break-ups are amicable. You all know that -- maybe you've even been part of a messy split yourself. Unfortunately for Jacquees and Dreezy, things didn't work out between them as a couple and, this weekend, they aired out all their dirty laundry to dry on Twitter.

The two recording artists were dating for a while but, this weekend, they decided to go their separate ways and, instead of keeping things mature, they got downright ugly with one another, announcing the split on social media.

"JACQUEES single," wrote the Cash Money personality on Twitter. "I feel so Crazy when I love genuine and folks be fake it kill me sorry for stepping out of my character to all my Fans..."

If you weren't online during his previous rant, you wouldn't understand what he means by his explanation up above. Basically, as supported by screengrabs on The Shade Room (embedded below), Dreezy responded to his "single" post with some major shade.

"N***a tryna clout chase now and KNOW I'm not wit all that shit at all," she wrote. "You're blocked. I'm single. And I'm logging off. Go play wit yo ex."

That last comment suggests that Jacquees may have cheated on her with an ex-girlfriend. Still, Que got petty when he replied.

"Go play wit ya self lol," he hit back.

In response, Dreezy shared a screenshot of her call log, which shows plenty of missed FaceTime calls from her now ex-boyfriend Jacquees. She ended the night by calling him "corny" and throwing more insults his way.

It's sad to see them end like this but damn, if they were this toxic, it might be for the better.