Things have been relatively quiet on the R&B Season front this week, so we've only got two new songs to suggest to you, although they're both bound to become fan favourites in due time.

First, we hear from Vory on "Do Not Disturb," for which he nabbed features from Canadian rapper NAV and 28-year-old Yung Bleu. The "Changed on Me" collaborator has had several impressive appearances of his own recently, landing on both DONDA and DONDA 2, as well as on Fivio Foreign's debut, B.I.B.L.E.

The nearly three-and-a-half minute long song is the first single from V's Lost Souls project, due out later this year. The tracklist has already been unveiled and boasts names like Kanye West and Gunna.

Next, Muni Long has returned with an emotional new track called "Pain," which finds her airing out her feelings in the midst of recovery from a breakup. "Now I done tried to keep it kosher / Keep my petty low / Don't play with me, don't play with me," she sings.

"'Fore I put on a show / I'll wake this whole neighbourhood up / I'll make a n*gga wish he woulda."

