Since winning NBA Rookie of the Year in 2020, Memphis Grizzlies' point guard has done nothing but get better. In his second season in the league, Morant led the Grizzlies to the playoffs and this season, he is averaging 25.5 points per game, 7 assists per game and nearly 6 rebounds per game on 48/36/78 shooting splits, according to Basketball Reference.

Morant transformed Memphis into a team that fans are excited to watch night in and night out, and is slowly cementing his spot as one of the NBA's biggest stars.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

However, that doesn't stop Morant from still having fun on the job.

Following a nailbiting 119-118 victory over the Utah Jazz, Morant hopped on Twitter and introduced the world to James Williams, a 12-year NBA referee.

After the NBA Latam Twitter account tweeted a photo of Morant smiling during his matchup with the Jazz, he noted that Williams, photographed alongside him, looks a little like Gucci Mane.

"Me & gucci," Morant wrote, including a laughing-crying emoji.

A few fans agreed with Morant's assessment that Williams is a Gucci doppleganger. Responding to Morant with Druski memes and photos of Waka Flocka Flame and Gucci Mane back in the day, it was clear that the rest of the world sees the resemblance.

Williams has yet to comment on the matter, but it's a compliment to be compared to East Atlanta Santa and one would hope that the veteran referee took it as such.

What do you think of Ja Morant's hilarious post point out that an NBA ref looks like Gucci Mane? Let us know down in the comments.