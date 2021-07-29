Tonight is the NBA Draft and fans around the NBA are excited to see who their favorite team is able to pick up. There are plenty of franchises who are hoarding picks right now (looking at you OKC) and it's quite obvious as to which teams are looking to rebuild and which teams are willing to trade picks for some depth.

Today has already been a busy day in the NBA as the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, and even the Sacramento Kings are working on a three-team deal that would include the likes of Russell Westbrook, Buddy Hield, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and even Montrezl Harrell.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

As for the draft itself, the festivities were spoiled by none other than Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who tweeted earlier today that the Detroit Pistons would take Cade Cunningham with the first overall pick. He even revealed that the Rockets and Cavaliers would be taking Jalen Green and Evan Mobley, which was yet another spoiler.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was somewhat frustrated with the reports and took to Twitter where he demanded that Woj stop with the madness. "Can we actually watch the draft tonight and wait to see who's going where on tv. before we get a Twitter announcement. "sources say," Morant wrote jokingly.

While Woj's job is to report the news, Morant certainly has a point as this all takes away from the fun of draft night. Luckily, there are still 57 other picks that won't be spoiled, so at least we have that to look forward to.