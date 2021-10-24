Ja Morant helped lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a big win last night against the Los Angeles Clippers. The young star had 28 points in the victory and he certainly put on a show for Paul George and the Clippers, who have struggled to start the season without Kawhi Leonard.

Morant has been able to show people that he is one of the best point guards in the league, and if you're a Grizzlies fan, you can't help but be excited about the team's future. In fact, even Morant's opponents are impressed by him. For example, George spoke to the media last night where he was asked about what he thought of Ja. That's when George compared the young star to a former MVP.

Justin Ford/Getty Images

“I’d compare him to like D-Rose,” George explained. “I guarded him my rookie year, the Indy-Chicago games, and guarding Ja is very similar to how D-Rose was. It was just how quick and his ability to change direction, move his body in-air. He made it tough for us. He put a lot of pressure on us. He’s just explosive. He’s explosive. You know the direction he wants to go. He wants to go left, we knew that, but he’s just so good and so fast, he still gets to it. He’s just explosive, electrifying.”

Rose is a pretty interesting comparison, although it's certainly a valid one. Both Morant and Rose are extremely athletic and have a keen ability to score. With that said, if Morant can continue his torrid pace, perhaps he can some day be an MVP in the league.

[Via]