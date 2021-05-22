Ja Morant won rookie of the year last season and for good reason. He proved himself to be an exceptional scorer who can take control of a game whenever he wants, all while dazzling the fans with highlight-reel plays. Last night, Morant brought his game to the next level as he bested the likes of Steph Curry in a winner-take-all game that would determine who gets to go to the playoffs. Morant led his Grizzlies to an overtime win, and now, they will get to play on Sunday.

After the game, Morant showed love to Curry on Twitter with a nice little post acknowledging just how great Steph was this season. In fact, Morant made sure to comment on the MVP race, noting that Curry definitely deserves the honor. "Definitely my fav matchup by far, now give him dat MVP award," Ja wrote.

The Grizzlies will have a tough test in the first round as they will take on the Utah Jazz who finished with the best record in the entire league. Despite this solid regular season result, the Jazz have yet to prove they can win in a seven-game series, and this latest matchup will create a nice opportunity to prove the doubters wrong.

As for Ja Morant, he will be heading to the playoffs for the first time, and we're sure it's going to lead to a lot of phenomenal highlights.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images