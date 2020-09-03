Coming into this season, fans were interested to see how Ja Morant adapt to the NBA game. While playing for Murray State, he was an incredible scorer who knew how to get buckets when his team needed him most. With the Memphis Grizzlies, Morant didn't skip a beat as he continued to play one of the most mature games in the entire league. While he may have a lot to learn, he was able to lead the Grizzlies to the brink of a playoff spot although unfortunately, it didn't come together.

However, Morant was quickly nominated for this season's rookie of the year award and as many would have assumed. He won. Yes, that's right folks, Ja Morant is the 2019-2020 rookie of the year. The second overall pick in this year's draft was able to edge out Zion Williamson and various other rookie talents to take the grand prize.

Morant is one of those players who can turn an entire franchise around and he seems to already be doing it in Memphis. If the team continues to give him pieces, there is a real chance this team could be a perennial playoff franchise, for years to come.

Let us know what you think of this choice, in the comments below.