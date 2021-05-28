Ja Morant is one of the biggest up and coming superstars in the NBA and over the past couple of years, he has turned the Memphis Grizzlies into an exciting young team to watch. This past season, he was able to guide them to the playoffs and now, they are giving the Utah Jazz a run for their money. Last night, the Grizzlies were trying to take a 2-0 lead in the series although they ended up losing despite a 47-point performance from Morant.

Now, the series is tied at one game apiece and with the series heading back to Memphis, Morant and his teammates have a real shot at stealing some games. In fact, following the loss to the Jazz, Morant took to Twitter where he wrote "fear non" which just goes to show how ready he is for this new challenge.

If there is any eighth seed who could beat the best team in the league, it would most certainly be the Memphis Grizzlies. They have a history of surprising people in the playoffs and if they pull off an upset in 2021, then they could very well be a factor in the second round as well.

For now, Morant seems to be on a mission and we can't wait to see how he responds in Game 3.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images