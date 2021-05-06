Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards were engaged in one of the best battles of the entire season last night as Morant finished with 37 points, 10 assists, and 4 rebounds, all while Edwards came away with 42 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds. It was an incredible night for both of these players although, in the end, it was the Grizzlies who were able to come away with the big win.

For Edwards, this was a huge game in terms of the Rookie of the Year race as many believe he should now be a lock for the award. Of course, Morant won this same award last season and he knows what it takes to prove yourself on such a massive stage. In fact, Morant took to Twitter after the game where he congratulated Edwards on what was simply an amazing performance.

Heading into this season, there was a bit of slander going around when it came to this current crop of rookies. However, they have quickly proven to everyone just how strong the rookie class is, and it seems like there are three players who could realistically end up with the Rookie of the Year trophy.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images