J. Stone Links With Jadakiss For Swizz Beatz Produced "No Time (Remix)"

On Wednesday, June 15th, Crenshaw's own J. Stone will deliver his latest album, The Definition of Sacrifice. Ahead of that, he's kept his fans entertained with a Jadakiss collaboration that also sees production from Swizz Beatz.

"Got no time for you fakers / Middle fingers up, and a nine for you haters / I grind for the paper / Everybody talkin' but they never touchin' paper," the hook goes.

When speaking on his upcoming body of work to Complex, J. Stone said, "I feel like I’m one of the dopest lyricists from L.A. and The Definition Of Sacrifice will prove it. I am South Central's advocate."

Other artists featured on the album include Lumidee, K Camp, Styles P, O.T. Genasis, Mozzy, and Young Dolph. "Thank you to everybody that participated and for showing relentless effort for this project! Y'all ready?" Stone asked on IG ahead of tonight's release.

Stream "No Time (Remix)" on YouTube above or Spotify below, and tap back in with HNHH tomorrow to share your thoughts on J. Stone's The Definition of Sacrifice album.

