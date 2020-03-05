It has been a long and winding road during the lead-up to Megan Thee Stallion's debut studio album. Last year, the Houston stand-out released her highly-successful commercial mixtape Fever, before announcing that she would be spending time on the creation of her official debut, SUGA. We will get a chance to hear the self-professed Hot Girl's new project tonight but that was nearly not the case. Her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment and Carl Crawford, have been actively attempting to halt her musical releases but, after a fight in court, Megan reportedly walked away the victor. She is currently involved in a lawsuit with Crawford and 1501 Certified Entertainment, also naming J. Prince from Rap-a-Lot Records in the suit. The respected industry executive has since responded to the case.

"Megan [Thee Stallion], along with Roc Nation Employee Geetanjali Grace Lyer decided to include my name in a lawsuit wrapped around lies and stupidity. We gone get this shit straight," wrote J. Prince on Instagram, explaining his side of the story in length.



Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Prince detailed what he refers to as a common practice in the music industry: the poaching of artists from major labels. "This is the same technique of the culture vultures. I didn’t allow this to happen to me when New York and LA record labels attempted to take my artists- so they labeled me as malicious for fighting back," wrote Prince. "I didn’t allow it then so I damn sure ain’t gonna allow it to happen to 1501 Records or any of the other independent record labels that I’m associated with."

J. Prince goes on to inspect the specifics of Megan Thee Stallion's deal, which he says is actually a good one. However, he critiques Meg for allegedly turning on Carl Crawford, initially viewing him as an angel before now seeing him as the devil.

Read the two posts below.