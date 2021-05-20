J. Cole is on pace to have a monstrous first week with his latest studio album The Off-Season. The album, which features 21 Savage, Morray, Lil Baby, and others, has been hailed as one of the rapper's best bodies of work to date with fans applauding Cole's lyricism, delivery, flows, and overall presence. This week, the album's pre-release single "i n t e r l u d e" debuted at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100. As the album nears a #1 debut next week, it has been reported that it ended up breaking Spotify's single-day streaming record for this year, clocking an astounding 62 million streams.

Dropping the most hyped project of the week, J. Cole attracted a lot of attention when he finally released his latest studio album, which he had been teasing for over a year. The Off-Season was the first listen for a lot of hip-hop fans last Friday and people obviously rushed to enjoy the project because it's being reported that Cole broke records on Spotify when it dropped.

The Off-Season is reportedly the most-streamed album in a single day so far this year. The rapper is currently aiming for over 300,000 sales in the album's first week out, which would make for the biggest first-week debut this year.

What's your favorite song from the project? Let us know in the comments.