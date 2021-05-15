The legends came out on Friday. It was a massive week in the world of rap but specifically, J. Cole's return to the fold with The Off-Season has been the topic of discussion. He's had a relatively impressive rollout if you want to call it that. He announced the album shortly before it was revealed that he will be playing in Basketball Africa League with the Rwanda Patriots.



Fans have been excited to hear his new project for quite some time. Ever since the release of K.O.D., and the string of collaborations he released, fans have been hoping that The Off-Season would arrive soon. Clearly, the demand is reflected in Cole's first-week sales projections. According to Hits Daily Double, J. Cole is on pace to have the biggest sales debut of the year with a projected 280K-310K in its first week. Taylor Swift's Fearless (Taylor's Version) currently holds the title with 291K. Cole's received rave reviews for his latest project, including from his haters, so it would not be surprising if it inches towards the 310K mark.

The tracklist for the project didn't reveal any features but ultimately, he didn't plan on going platinum with no features, again. Lil Baby, Morray, 21 Savage, Cam'ron, Lil Jon, and more all appear on the project.

