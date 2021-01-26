It seems as if every day Eminem achieves a new milestone, a testament to his status as one of the most commercially viable rappers in the game. Even though it's been twenty-five years since he first surfaced as an artist, Em's output has remained relatively consistent, as has the unwavering loyalty of his fanbase. Though the streaming era seems to favor the work of more recent artists, Em has proven more than capable of keeping up, to the point where he recently found himself hitting yet another notable Spotify milestone.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

An Eminem fan page has reported that Slim has become one of two artists from before the year 2000 with the most Spotify monthly listeners -- at least at this current moment. In a true twist of fate, the only other name from that particular category happens to be his old pal Mariah Carey, to whom he has dedicated a fair number of scathing bars. Apparently, Em has officially surpassed his old flame, with his new tally of thirty-nine million monthly listeners jumping over Mariah's impressive thirty-seven million.

Though the pair are often divided, it's interesting to see them reign supreme as two defining voices of a bygone generation. In an alternate universe, who knows -- perhaps the pair would have collaborated and shattered records. Check out the tweet detailing the milestone below, and be sure to go support Slim's new album Music To Be Murdered By: Side B, which currently sits at an impressive number seven on the Billboard charts.