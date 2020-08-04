Fans always light up the internet when there is 'Eminem versus Mariah Carey' news on the horizon. Earlier today, we reported that Mariah's good friend Da Brat made a few comments about the singer's forthcoming memoir. Apparently, Mariah will continue the longstanding feud with her reported ex Eminem. The pair have sent lowkey and highkey verbal jabs at one another, and the beef has rolled over into Nick Cannon and Em tossing around a few threats of their own on wax.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Da Brat was on her Dish Nation show when she said, "He was never in bed with her. Let’s get this clear... When y’all read, y’all will see that he prematurely ejaculated when they had all of their clothes on because he was excited that he was with Mariah. There was no sex." When the news hit social media, Mariah Carey fans made fun of Eminem and shared memes debasing the Detroit emcee. However, Eminem fans were quick to point out that this isn't a breaking news story because Em mentioned this over a decade ago in his Mariah Carey diss track, "The Warning."

The song was released in the summer of 2009 and the lyrics state:

That made me put up with her psycho ass over six months

And only spread her legs to let me hit once, yeah

What you gonna say, I'm lucky? Tell the public that I was so ugly

That you f*ckin' had to be drunk to f*ck me?

Second base, what the f*ck you tell Nick, Pumpkin?

The second week we were dry humpin', that's gotta count for somethin'

Listen, girly, surely you don't want me to talk

About how I nutted early 'cause I ejaculated prematurely

And bust all over your belly and you almost started hurling

And said I was gross, go get a towel, your stomach's curling

Or maybe you do, but if I'm embarrassin' me

I'm embarrassin' you and don't you dare say it isn't true

Some fans were quick to jump on social media to give their reactions. Check it out below.