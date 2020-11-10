At this point, Eminem's absolutely staggering numbers are simply part of his reputation. Some might even call Slim Shady the biggest rapper in the world, a claim only bolstered by the release of his recent smash hit "Godzilla." In any case, Eminem's music continues to climb astronomically, and today the rapper finds himself looking at securing yet another major milestone under his belt. This time, it comes back to his 2002 Eminem Show lead single "Without Me," which has remained a fan favorite for decades.

So much so that the official music video has officially surpassed one billion views on YouTube, with Shady Records taking to Twitter to celebrate the occasion. "You waited this long.." writes the label's page, referencing a lyric from Em's mischievous anthem. "Eminem’s #WithoutMe just hit 1 billion views and it's now in HD." For those eager to revisit the single that found the "king of controversy" proudly flaunting his title, you can check out the HD version embedded below.

It should be noted that this isn't Eminem's first clip to hit one billion. Recovery singles "Not Afraid" and "Love The Way You Lie" made it happen, as did Marshall Mathers LP 2's "Rap God." Following "Without Me," both "Lose Yourself" and "The Monster" appear to be next in line, a testament to Em's universal appeal and staying power. Congratulations to Slim Shady, and may this be further ammunition against those who would cast doubt on his longevity.