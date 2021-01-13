As the American people know and recognize, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have served as President Trump's closest aides during his tenure in office. Like father, like daughter, Ivanka was summoned to this role having no prior political work or qualifying history for the position. As reported by Michael Wolff in Fire and Fury, Ivanka and her husband accepted roles in the West Wing to prepare for when Ivanka would eventually ascend to the top position in the Oval Office one day.



After deleting a tweet calling the angry rioters at the Capitol "American patriots," the first daughter is continuing to attempt to salvage the remnants of the political career appointed to her by her father. Somehow seemingly separating herself from the chaos that ensued at Capitol Hill last week the House has now voted that her father is responsible for, Ivanka had allegedly planned to attend next week's inauguration ceremony in an attempt to "save her reputation" and "promising political career."

The Daily Mail report claims that Trump told Ivanka attending the ceremony would be, “an insult that she would even want to engage with the crooks [who] are trying to bring him down,” and that “her presence at the inauguration will cost her thousands of supporters and would be the worst decision she could ever make.” According to the report, Ivanka thought attending the inauguration would come across as “being a good sport and [would] gain [her] future supporters.” According to a Daily Mail source, she also made it clear she “has to protect her own political aspirations.”

A White House source has since denied the allegations that Ivanka was to attend Biden's inauguration ceremony, although it was unsure if she had even been invited in the first place given the pro-Trump fascist mob that attacked the Capitol building last week attempting to prevent the transfer of power.



While avid supporters of the current Trump administrators would likely support the first daughter in any of her future political aspirations, it's more likely that she has no real shot at a political career thanks to her father.

