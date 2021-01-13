Yesterday President Trump left D.C. and headed for Alamo, Texas to discuss the border. During his Alamo appearance, Trump stated that the 25th Amendment does not bother him, while exclaiming the impeachment as the "greatest witch hunt in the history of politics."

"Free speech is under assault like never before. The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for," Trump said.

Because of his remarks to rioters, Trump faces impeachment. The House of Representatives pushed for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke Section 4 of the 25th Amendment which states:

Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

Tuesday night, Pence wrote a letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, stating that he won't invoke the 25th Amendment.

“Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our nation,” he wrote.

Since Pence won't invoke the 25th Amendment, the House will move to impeach the president today, which would make him the first president to be impeached twice.

