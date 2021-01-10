25th amendment
- PoliticsTrump Taunts Biden Over 25th Amendment: "Be Careful What You Wish For"President Trump isn't concerned about the 25th Amendment but suggests that President-elect Biden should be. By Faysia Green
- PoliticsPence Refuses To Invoke 25th Amendment After Alleged Argument With Trump: ReportAccording to a report, Trump allegedly told Pence, "You can either go down in history as a patriot, or you can go down in history as a p*ssy.”By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDemi Lovato Implores Mike Pence To Invoke 25th Amendment & Impeach Donald TrumpDemi Lovato called on Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment and impeach Donald Trump.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMike Pence Has Not Ruled Out Invoking 25th Amendment Against Trump: ReportThe Pence/Trump alliance is over. By Karlton Jahmal