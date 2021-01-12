President Donald Trump will possibly be impeached for the second time, forcing his immediate removal and preventing him from ever running for political office again. Needless to say, his final two weeks as the President have been eventful. As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to push for Trump's impeachment, the President made a statement on the matter on the White House South Lawn on Tuesday morning.

"On the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics," said Trump. "It’s ridiculous, it’s absolutely ridiculous. This impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you’re doing it and it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing. For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence."



Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As reported by CNN, Trump did not publicly take responsibility for inciting the riots at the Capitol building, which resulted in at least four deaths. "We want no violence, never violence, we want absolutely no violence," he said when prompted.

The House is moving forward today with talks about whether to invoke the 25th Amendment, but it's very likely that Trump will be impeached by the end of Wednesday.



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

We will continue to keep you posted with updates on the President's second impeachment.

