Federal investigators are attempting to determine if the insurrection at the U.S. capital was an inside job and as President Donald Trump continues to receive criticism for his lack of response, America's leader has signed off on an important order. Following the failed coup on Capitol Hill last Wednesday (January 6), pro-Trump supporters have continued to take to social media to mobilize another takeover, this time the day before or during President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

We previously reported that House Democrats have introduced articles of impeachment just a week and a half ahead of Trump's exit from the White House, and The Hill shared that on Monday (January 11), the president has issued an emergency declaration. In it, Trump reportedly "authorizes the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide assistance for emergency actions under the Stafford Act."

The White House released the declaration that reportedly states, “Emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 100 percent Federal funding.” During the takeover last week, Trump garnered heavy criticism after the National Guard was reportedly told to stand down as violence was unleashed at the Capitol. The insurrection resulted in several injuries, attacks on police officers, and five deaths including an officer who was beaten with a fire extinguisher.

