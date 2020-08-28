Melania Trump is seemingly having trouble controlling her facial expressions and general mannerisms as of late.

Either she's fed up with being the First Lady of the United States, she's going through some inner family turmoil, or she was just having an off-day at the Republican National Convention because one moment has gone viral of her giving some vicious side-eye to Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka.

When Ivanka walked onto the stage to join her and Donald, Melania gave her a friendly head nod and the moment she walked by, her entire face shifted. No longer was she happy to be greeting Ivanka. Instead, she seemed annoyed to even be there. She gave her that eyes-popping-out-of-my-skull realness.

This isn't the only moment that Melania has gone viral for. Recently, when they were walking down the steps of the Air Force One plane, Donald Trump attempted to hold Melania's hand and, repeatedly, she pushed his arm away from her.

I don't know about you but it definitely looks like Melania isn't comfortable being in the position she's in. Who else thinks she'll be coming through with the dopest tell-all book ever written once this is all said and done?



BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

What do you think?