Trump has been going out bad these days. If the election shenanigans weren't enough, he managed to make things worse by inciting a mob of Pro-Trump supporters to march towards the U.S. Capitol before they ultimately broke into the building. The incident left members of Congress, including Pence, running for cover while the mob tore through the building in an attempt to prevent the Vice President from certifying Joe Biden's election.

In the midst of the mob were individuals who were apparently trying "hang Mike Pence from a tree." Pictures of the noose was shared across social media and in the aftermath of the riot, it was revealed that Trump didn't even tap in with Pence to see if he was okay. Apparenly, that's all water under the bridge now. According to CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, Trump and Pence both talked to each other tonight for the first time since the riot. Relaying a message from a Sr. Official who called the conversation 'good,'' Trump and Pence "reiterated that those who broke the law & stormed the Capitol don't represent the America first movement backed by 75 million Americans, & pledged to continue the work on behalf of the country for remainder of their term."

This comes as Pence faces pressure to use the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office while Democratic lawmakers put forth an article of impeachment against the president.