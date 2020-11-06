Not one to be told what to do, Iggy Azalea made sure a Twitter user knew exactly where she stood as far as politics were concerned. The rapper recently shared that she's shifted to being a single mother after her relationship with Playboi Carti came to an end, and she even posted the first public photos of their son, Onyx. Aside from being rather private about her personal life, Iggy Azalea has returned her regularly scheduled social media posts that include model shots and thirst traps. However, she also shared two photos that made it look as if she was giving President Donald Trump the middle finger, and a fan tried to put her in her place.

"Careful with the politics Iggy," the person tweeted to the rapper. She was unfazed by the advice. "I hate Donald trump and if you like him: I hate you too. Now what," Iggy replied. It doesn't look as if the person followed up with a retort, so the exchange was left at that.

Meanwhile, America continues to wait for the official announcement regarding who exactly is the next President of the United States. It's being reported that receiving Nevada's count could take another week, so expect to hear much more about the 2020 Election in the days to come.