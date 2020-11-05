In 2000, the U.S. presidential election was a bit of a cluster. For weeks, Florida recounted all of its votes in the George W. Bush and Al Gore election, causing one of the biggest stirs in recent history. This time around, mail-in ballots are being counted down to the very last one, and the controversy regarding the counts continues 24 hours after polls have closed.

In Michigan and Arizona, President Donald Trump's supporters have convened by the hundreds outside of polling stations. In one state they've demanded that votes should stop being counted, while in another, they call for all votes to be recognized. In all the protests, they've echoed Trump's sentiments by stating that this election is being stolen away by the Democrats while America continues to wait for the results. One person who doesn't mind the count taking a bit more time is Rihanna who had an election takeover on her Instagram page.

"Count - every - vote - we - will - wait - . ," Rihanna penned on her social media page in six different posts. It was announced earlier that Arizona went to former Vice President Joe Biden, however, armed protesters have swarmed a counting station, stating that votes weren't properly counted. Meanwhile, Detroit has encountered a similar group who are chanting "Stop the count!" as they attempt to make their way inside the TCF Center. Police have been at both sites, making sure that the unruly mobs don't get too out of control. You can check out commentary, videos, and images from those protests below.