The election day results are still coming in, with six states currently in the midst of counting thousands of remaining ballots. With Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Alaska, and North Carolina still in play, anxiety surrounding the outcome currently sits at an all-time high. And though some states are projected to come out in favor of Trump, the current President has been vocal about his displeasure with the ongoing process. In fact, he's been taking to Twitter with the intention of casting as much doubt on the election results as humanly possible.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

This morning, Donald Trump slammed his hand on the caps-lock button to let fly a warning, albeit one that may very well hold no credibility. "ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!" he argues, speaking as if his conclusion is an indisputable fact. On that note, Twitter begs to differ, hitting Trump with a misinformation flag. "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process," it reads, but one of many recent Trump Tweets to be slapped with the warning.

Not that that's likely to stop Trump from doubling, nay, tripling down as the race heats up. He's already moved to challenge the legality of the outcome in certain states, filing lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. Of course, some have chosen to interpret his behavior as that of a scared man backed into a corner, citing a recent email as evidence. Either way, it's likely that Donald Trump will do whatever he can to further muddy the waters of the outcome -- though it's unclear if he'll be keeping the same energy in light of a victory.