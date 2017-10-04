votes
- Pop CultureRhode Island Sen. Tiara Mack Reacts To Backlash Over Twerking VideoShe posted a clip twerking while in a headstand before asking for votes.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDonald Trump Requests Second Vote Recount In GeorgiaGeorgia did their first recount this past week and confirmed that Joe Biden won.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsJudge In Pennsylvania Dismisses Trump Campaign Lawsuit Regarding Election FraudA judge in Pennsylvania dismissed Donald Trump's lawsuit that attempted to invalidate millions of votes.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Claims Remaining Votes "Won't Count"With his presidency hanging in the balance, Donald Trump slams the all-caps button to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the remaining votes. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsDonald Trump Refuses To Grant A Peaceful Transition Of PowerWith election day fast approaching, Donald Trump casts further doubt as to whether he'd even accept a loss in the first place. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsColin Kaepernick Supporters Started A "2019 Pro Bowl" Voting CampaignColin Kaepernick's supporters have found a loophole that could see him voted into the Pro Bowl.By Devin Ch
- SocietyDonald Trump Thinks People Need Voter ID To Buy CerealHe also doesn't like people shaming him for being racist.By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsTravis Scott & LeBron James Endorse Beto O'RourkeThe support for the Democrat politician is growing.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Questions If XXL Freshman List Is Rigged50 Cent appears in 6ix9ine's plea for fans to vote for him for the 2018 XXL Freshman List.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGrammys' Senior Vice President Talks This Year's NominationsBill Freimuth, the Senior Vice President of Awards for the Grammys, breaks down the nomination process for 2018.By Chantilly Post
- MusicWhich Eminem Song Is Your All-Time Favorite?Let us know what yours is now!By Matt F