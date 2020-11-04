It's one day removed from Election Day, and a Presidential winner has yet to be declared. As of now, Joe Biden holds two-hundred-and-thirty seven electoral votes; Donald Trump has two-hundred-and-thirteen. With Biden having officially flipped Wisconsin, which voted Trump over Clinton in 2016, Michigan remains one of the possible game-changers still in play. Biden currently holds a lead, though nothing conclusive has been confirmed. From the sound of it, however, Donald Trump is attempting to prolong the process altogether, issuing a lawsuit demanding that Michigan's votes be halted.

CNN reports that Trump's team issued a statement, in which campaign manager Bill Stepien complained that they have "not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law." As such, they have filed to "to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted." It is unclear as to whether or not the play will yield the results they're hoping for. CNN also indicates that the Court of Claims docket clerk Morgan Adams has yet to receive any such lawsuit.

In the meantime, however, President Trump has taken to Twitter to cast a shroud of doubt over the voting process. "Wow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate," he writes. "What a terrible thing is happening!" In another tweet, which has since been flagged for spreading potentially false misinformation, Trump accused the ominous "they" of "working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!"

Only time will tell how this one plays out. Be sure to keep an eye out for the latest updates on the United States Election as they occur.