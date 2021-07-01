Britney Spears has been sitting high on the headlines this week after coming forward about her overbearing conservatorship. All week, the biggest stars have been speaking up to support her, including Disney co-stars Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake, as well as icons like Mariah Carey. The latest to speak up for Britney is rapper Iggy Azalea.

When the two stars collaborated on the hit “Pretty Girls” back in 2015, Iggy spoke up about the unusual rules of Britney’s team. In 2016, Iggy told the Independent UK that she had to have her house checked by Britney’s security before the star was allowed to come over. She stated, “they came and checked my place to make sure I wasn't trying to stash anything weird and, like, get it to her or something...to make sure I wasn't a bad influence. And I'm not. I passed the test!"



Iggy faced hate in June for not publicly speaking up out about her collaborator’s arrangement. Fans came to her defense and pulled out the receipts dating back to the 2016 article mentioned above. Iggy herself tweeted out a lengthy response including, “Britney has said in her own words, she’s embarrassed to even share this with the world. If she needed me to speak on her behalf, that message has been delivered to her.”

On Wednesday, she shared yet another statement of solidarity on Twitter, including, “I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.”