Chloe Bailey might have started off the #SilhouetteChallenge with her internet-breaking entry but Iggy Azalea is making sure the world is still keeping its eyes on her, submitting her sexy entry into the challenge.



Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

In case you've been living under a rock, there's a new body-positive Silhouette Challenge going around on TikTok where women use a special filter to show off their curves to a mash-up of Paul Anka's "Put Your Head On My Shoulder" and Doja Cat's "Streets". The challenge has been so successful that Doja Cat's record hit a new peak on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, and celebrities keep contributing to the power of the trend. We've seen plenty of people participate in the series, and Iggy Azalea becomes the latest to enter the ring.

"It’s the black body stocking in silver heels for me," she wrote on TikTok, standing in her doorframe and hitting her best poses. The Aussie rapper also uploaded a clip filled with bloopers, which include her tossing her hair, trying to emulate Beyoncé, and her assistant roasting her. "Beyoncé wouldn't do this," he says.

@thenewclassic It’s funny that some ppl think I’m sexy because in reality I’m a giant idiot â¬ original sound - Iggy Azalea

This comes following the star's latest photo dump, sharing a bunch of pictures that have been sitting in her phone of herself and her baby Onyx. She's also been throwing some shots at her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti every now and again, shading him again this weekend. "Men forever stay choosing vagina over time with their kids. Still!" she wrote on Instagram.

Do you think Iggy Azalea has one of the best #SilhouetteChallenge videos so far?