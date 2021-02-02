Another day, another challenge. TikTok has risen to be the next "it" app thanks to the pandemic as millions of people passed the time by dancing their way into their 15 minutes of fame. However, these challenges have outlasted the quarantine and have become regular fixtures in our social media-driven lives. Celebrities often give their takes on these challenges and recently, Tiffany Haddish surprised her fans with a cameo from boyfriend Common.



Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images

The "Silhouette Challenge" gives off "red light special" vibes as people begin their videos looking like they're lounging around the house and end it with a sexy silhouette of themselves showing off their curves of fit physiques. Haddish shared her addition to the challenge on TikTok, later posted to Instagram, where she not only flexed her slimmer silhouette, but Common came through to love on his leading lady while also throwing in a little wig-snatching humor, as well.

The pair end their video with a make-out session and the response was overwhelming. On Instagram, Common slid in Tiffany's comments and teased, "Who is that dude in the video?" Check out the happy couple getting steamy on camera along with a few reactions, including some people who didn't know the famous couple was an item.