Their love blossomed while they quarantined together through the COVID-19 pandemic, but Tiffany Haddish and boyfriend Common are opting to spend the holidays apart. The pair of entertainers revealed earlier this year that they were in a relationship, and since that time, they haven't hesitated in sharing their verbal affections toward one another. As much as the couple enjoys time together, Haddish recently revealed that she will be getting some space from her man in the upcoming weeks.

"We're not up under each other every day anyways," Haddish told PEOPLE. "He's recording his album right now, I'm working on a television show right now. Even before when the pandemic first happened, we weren't together every day. It was three, maybe four days out the week."

"That's kind of how I like it, because I need space," Haddish added. "I like to be able to create whatever I'm trying to create, and if I'm with somebody, I want to focus on them a lot and it can become a distraction. That's also what I like about him. He's like, 'If you need to go, you can go. I'm not trying to hold you back.'"



Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images

The comedian also spoke about her playful relationship with the rapper, stating that they're best friends. "We play games, we be laughing, we dance and stuff, or we'll just curl up," she said. "We make time for each other. We have fun."

As much as Haddish values her space, she did say that she was expecting Common to ask her to vacation with him for the holidays. "He could just read my face, this was on the FaceTime. He says to me, 'Tiff, I would have asked you, but you've been talking about how you want to spend more time with your grandma.' I was like, 'I know, but you should've asked me anyways so I could just turn you down!'"

[via]