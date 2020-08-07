They remained tight-lipped about their romance for months, but now Common and Tiffany Haddish are lavishing each other with compliments in the media. It was just days ago when Tiffany confirmed that she and the Chicago rapper were indeed in a relationship. "Yeah, I’m doing it with Common now. I met him when I was shooting my movie ‘The Kitchen’. We became friends but it wasn’t sexual or anything like that," she said. "Then I went into this whole period where I was like ‘Yeah, I want to start dating,’ so I got on Bumble in May last year." Then, she and Common went on a Bumble date together and began seeing each other.



Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images

This may be Tiffany's first experience with dating a celebrity, but Common is known for his string of romances with famous women including Erykah Badu, Serena Williams, Taraji P. Henson, and Angela Rye. While (virtually) visiting The Kelly and Ryan show, Common briefly spoke about his new relationship with Tiffany Haddish and beamed about how happy he is.

“She’s a wonderful woman, a Queen and just a beautiful person," he said. "You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life so, yeah. I’m happy." Common has stated in the past that he was working on himself and his relationship issues, so maybe this romance will be lifelong.