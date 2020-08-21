It doesn't matter if anyone else approves of Tiffany Haddish and her bald head because the comedian is enjoying every minute of it. Tiffany recently cut her hair off and shaved her head while on Instagram Live, and many people accused the actress of going through some sort of mental breakdown. Tiffany shared that it was a liberating experience, but fans wanted to know whether or not her boyfriend, rapper Common, approved of the look.



Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images

"Best relationship I've been in in my whole life so far," Tiffany said of her romance. "He's special. I call him Rashid... I've never been in a relationship with a man where it didn't feel like a competition, where it didn't feel like I need to dim my light, I need to be smaller than him." When it comes to her newly bald head, Tiffany revealed that Common loves it.

"He was like, 'You look so beautiful... You look amazing, like a queen,'" the comedian recalled. Haddish was overwhelmed with the compliments and also said that removing all of her hair makes her feel "less stressed." She added, "I'm loving my little fat head." She spoke about being inspired to shave her head in order to know more about herself and said that since going bald, she's been enjoying the new strange sensations she feels now that her head is bare. Watch the clip below.