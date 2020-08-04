Tiffany Haddish and Common have been dropping hints for a minute and, finally, the comedian has confirmed her romance with him.

Shaving her head bald recently, the actress explained on a recent episode of Steve-O's podcast that her decision to go hairless was to know herself better. As a woman, she explains that she never had a chance to actually see her head. She wanted to change that so she went bald. Then, she got to talking about Common.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"Yeah, I’m doing it with Common now. I met him when I was shooting my movie ‘The Kitchen’. We became friends but it wasn’t sexual or anything like that," she said about the rapper. "Then I went into this whole period where I was like ‘Yeah, I want to start dating,’ so I got on Bumble in May last year."

Her partnership with Bumble got her to re-connect with Common, allowing them to form their own love story.

"This is my first time ever dating a celebrity. I fucked one, but this is my first time like being in a relationship with one. This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in, knock on wood."

She went on to reveal that she's been getting healthy while with Common, losing twenty pounds and embracing her happiness.

"I’ve lost 20 lbs since I’ve been in this relationship, I feel more confident, and it’s not him that’s doing it. [I’m] way happier, knowing I’ve got somebody that cares about me that really has my back. I love him," she gushed.

