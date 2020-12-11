The Grammys can't catch a break. The Recording Academy has been in hot water ever since they announced the nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards. There were many hits and misses on the list, but one of the most talked-about snubs was The Weeknd who wasn't recognized at all for his No. 1 album that continues to chart, After Hours. That scandal may have subsided, but another arose when Tiffany Haddish revealed during an interview that she turned down the offer to host the award show because the Recording Academy asked her to host without any compensation. She also stated that they told her she would have to cover the expenses for her own hair, makeup, and wardrobe, as well.



“All of that would have to come out of my pocket,” Haddish told Variety earlier this week. “I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful... I was like, ‘The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking,’ as much as I appreciate the honor of being nominated, that’s not okay. This is something that needs to be addressed — how many other people have they done that to? It’s like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it.”

Harvey Mason Jr., the interim CEO of the Recording Academy, looked exasperated as he addressed the controversy in a video he uploaded to his Instagram. “It’s just been brought to my attention that the Recording Academy invited Tiffany Haddish to host this year’s Premiere ceremony,” said Mason. “Unfortunately and without my knowing, the talent booker working for the Academy told Ms. Haddish that we wouldn’t even cover her costs while she hosted this event for us."

“To me that was wrong. I’m frustrated by that decision. It was a lapse in judgment, it was in poor taste, and it was disrespectful to the creative community — I’m part of the creative community and I know what that feels like, and it’s not right," said the musician. “Thankfully, Ms. Haddish was gracious enough to allow me to have a conversation with her. I apologized to her personally, I apologized from the Academy, and I expressed to her my regret and my displeasure about how this went down and how it was handled. And I will say, Tiffany, we are sorry and thank you for allowing me to speak on it.”

Trevor Noah will host the 2021 Grammy Awards. Watch Harvey Mason Jr.'s apology below.

