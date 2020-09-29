She's back, and this time she has a message for Tiffany Haddish. Jaguar Wright has been kicking up dust with her recent actions and allegations. The longtime singer accused rapper Common of sexually assaulting her, claimed that The Roots have been aware that R. Kelly is an alleged pedophile, said that Summer Walker has been inappropriately "touched," and recently called out Mary J. Blige for her recording skills while also stating that the Queen of Hip Hop-Soul is secretly a lesbian.



Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images

On Instagram last week, Jaguar Wright shared a brief video where she decided to apologize to Tiffany Haddish for making public accusations against Common. “There’s one person that I have not addressed directly and mostly because, truth is, I have a lot of respect for her. I think she is a wonderful comedian. I think she’s a great philanthropist. I just got off of her page and I just scrolled through like a month or two. I was just curious to see if everything going on in hip hop and neo-soul right now is affecting her in any way because I know that she’s in a relationship with, unfortunately, someone who became a target of my investigations."

"I just want to say to Tiffany Haddish, I got all of the respect in the world for you," Jaguar continued. She also stated that comedienne Luenell is a mutual friend that has always spoken highly of Haddish.

Over in the caption to the clip, Jaguar added, "My most humble and sincerest apologies go out to the incomparable @tiffanyhaddish .. I began to look through your page and I just wanted to say I'm sorry if anything that I've done caused you distress ... and you look fabulous in that suit ... rockin it .. keep on being amazing be well God-bless you." Check out the video apology below.