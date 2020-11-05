All is well on the homefront for Common and girlfriend Tiffany Haddish. The pair recently was one the receiving end of break-up rumors after fans noticed that he was no longer following the comedienne, but the couple quickly returned to social media to share that they are very much happily in love. The rapper and actress went public with their relationship earlier this year and since that time, they've grown more comfortable with speaking about one another in interviews.



Recently, Common caught up with SiriusXM's The Karen Hunter Show and discussed how his romance with Haddish developed. “We honestly don’t run in the same circles too much. But, the first time I met Tiffany, she came to an Oscar event that I had hosted, honoring different people," said Common. "So anyway, she was there and was real cool. I didn’t try to talk or date her, she was just cool." Then, they became closer while working together on the film The Kitchen, but Tiffany didn't want to pursue anything more than a friendship with him.

“I was definitely like, ‘Hey, what’s up? How you doing?’ And she was like, ‘Nah, we good, we friends,'" he added. It wasn't until the two shared a night out in New York where they agreed that their friendship could blossom into something more. Who knows, these two just might go the distance.

