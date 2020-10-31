After screenshots circulated showing that Common didn't follow his girlfriend Tiffany Haddish on Instagram, gossip began to spread about their relationship. After years of speculation regarding the nature of their relationship, earlier this year the pair came forward to confirm that they were happily in love. Fans of both artists pegged the couple as an unlikely pair, but it seems that they're growing closer each day.



Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images

Following the break-up rumors, Common and Tiffany hopped on Instagram Live together to prove that there is no trouble in their paradise. While on Live, Tiffany playfully teased Common about a woman who said she has a crush on the rapper. "You better tell her you spoken for," the comedienne said. Common replied with a smile, "I did." To clear up any confusion with those internet sleuths, Common clicked the "follow" button over on Instagram.

Recently, Tiffany joked with Rachel Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette on the long-running dating show, about her relationship with Common. “We laugh all the time… He's actually really funny. I'm like... ‘You should do this comedy movie with me.’ He's like… ‘I don't want to exploit our relationship…’ And I'm like… ‘Well, I don't want to be in no relationship where we making no money!’” Check out Haddish and Common below.

[via]