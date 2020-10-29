They may seem like an unlikely couple, but the love between Common and Tiffany Haddish is real. Rumors of a romance between the two date back to 2018, but it wasn't until months ago that they confirmed that they were, indeed, in a serious relationship. Once the cat was out of the bag, Tiffany didn't hesitate to share her feelings about the rap icon, telling reporters that she loved him while gushing over their connection. Common did the same, telling talk show hosts about how much he cared for the comedienne while hopping on videos to show just how they've been quarantining together.



Yet, those internet sleuths are back at it, and there have been rumors that there is trouble in rap-comedy paradise. Someone noticed that while Tiffany still follows Common on Instagram, he no longer follows her. This revelation comes just days after Tiffany posted a scathing message to her exes over on her Instagram Story. Haddish prefaced her lengthy message by stating that "bits and pieces" of her note "are for different ones."

"I am so sick of my ex F*ck Boys and yes YOU still a F*ck boy even if we was in a relationship cause you still was trying to f*ck when it was over, Boy," she penned. She went on to say that the person has a woman "and Babies on they way and we been done for years. But you want a windfall of money." She told that person to act like "I never said I love you. cause who I was loving wasn't the real you."

Fans have taken to social media to give their take on what could be happening in Haddish's personal life, but still, there are those who are hoping that she and Common are somewhere happily in love. Check out her message to her exes below.



Instagram