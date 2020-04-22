Tiffany Haddish and her longtime "just a friend," Common, kept the "online" in "online dating" when they enjoyed a flirtatious virtual hangout through the Bumble dating app. It's been rumoured for quite some time now that Tiffany and Common were something of an item, although neither of them have ever confirmed the status of their relationship. Tiffany has claimed that they are purely platonic in the past, but a recent appearance from the rapper during her Instagram live session with Cedric The Entertainer earlier this month had folks speculating that they were not just dating, but actually quarantining together.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Now, it looks like the two of them might finally be making their relationship public, as they appeared in an ad for Bumble which showed them using the app's new virtual dating feature that allows prospective couples to get to know each other while still maintaining social distance.

At the beginning of their virtual date, Common and Tiffany exchange compliments before Tiffany receives a delivery: flowers from her new boo! The lovebirds proceeded to watch TV together after ordering food to their respective homes, but they didn't just feed themselves. Both Tiffany and Common had meals from 2 Cents LA and D’s Original Take Out Grill in Los Angeles and Virtue Restaurant in Chicago sent to hospitals to feed healthcare workers who are risking their lives on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic. They also donated a combined $50,000 in grants through Bumble’s Community Grants Program to food service businesses across the U.S. Bumble has already pledged nearly $1 million toward small businesses in eleven different countries in order to assist them financially due to the effects of the global health crisis. Good on these two for their generosity, and here's to a bright future for them.

