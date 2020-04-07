Good friends Tiffany Haddish and Common continue to fuel the rumor mill. The pair have been hanging out quite a bit over the last few months, igniting rumors that they're more than friends. The actress has been pegged with questions about her relationship status, especially after Beyoncé's mother, Tina Lawson, commented on a photo of Tiffany and Common that they were a "beautiful couple."



Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images

When her episode of The Real aired just two weeks ago, the hosts asked Tiffany about Common and she denied dating the rapper. "That's my friend, he been my friend for a while," Tiffany said. However, she also added that she's completely open to hooking up with her friend. "But if he wants to date me, I will date him!" Adding more fuel to the fire, Tiffany was on Instagram Live with her fellow comedian buddy Cedric The Entertainer. While chatting with one of the Kings of Comedy, viewers noticed that Common was hanging out in the background.

Then, the rapper came on the Live for a few moments to speak with Cedric before making his exit. Fans are no longer buying their "friends only" status as it seems as if they're quarantine and chilling the days away. Whatever is going on, good for them. Check out a clip of Common and Tiffany Haddish on IG Live with Cedric The Entertainer below.