Silhouette Challenge
- NewsDisclosure Drop Dancefloor-Ready Remix For Doja Cat's "Streets"Doja Cat's seductive "Streets" gets an upbeat makeover from Disclosure with this dancefloor-ready remix. By Mitch Findlay
- GramDoja Cat Finally Does Her Own #SilhouetteChallenge VideoDoja Cat returns to TikTok and shares her #SilhouetteChallenge video.By Alex Zidel
- GramCardi B Revisits Her Stripper Past In #SilhouetteChallenge VideoCardi B dances on the pole in her #SilhouetteChallenge video.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTeyana Taylor Joins “Silhouette Challenge” With A TwistTeyana Taylor adds a surprise to her version of the TikTok trend, with a cameo from Junie Shumpert.By Azure Johnson
- GramIggy Azalea Steals The Show With Sexy #SilhouetteChallenge VideoIggy Azalea shares her #SilhouetteChallenge video, showing off her famous curves.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersDoja Cat Skyrockets Up Billboard Hot 100 After Viral TikTok #SilhouetteChallengeThe #SilhouetteChallenge puts Doja Cat’s “Streets” on its shoulder.By Joshua Robinson
- GramCommon & Tiffany Haddish Share Make Out TikTok "Silhouette Challenge"The couple gets steamy in their take on the popular TikTok craze.By Erika Marie
- NewsLupe Fiasco Goes In On "Kara Walker"Inspired by the Silhouette Challenge, Lupe Fiasco offers a short freestyle over Doja Cat's "Streets." By Aron A.