Unless you’ve been abstaining from social media, you likely already know that the “Buss It” challenge is old news, and, in its place, the #SilhouetteChallenge has captured everyone’s attention. The viral TikTok challenge is soundtracked by a mashup of Paul Anka’s 1959 song "Put Your Head on My Shoulder" and Doja Cat’s Hot Pink standout “Streets,” and at the beat switch, TikTok users ditch their clothes for a sultry display of their nude silhouettes.

Several people, including rising rapper Renni Rucci, have gotten in on the fun and posted their steamy #SilhouetteChallenge videos to other social media platforms. In fact, Tiffany Haddish and Common recently recorded one of their own and shared it with their fans. Due to the NSFW nature of the challenge, however, there aren’t too many that we can safely post.

Similar to how the #junebugchallenge has caused SpotEmGottem’s “BeatBox” to go viral, the #SilhouetteChallenge is doing the same thing for Doja Cat. “Streets” has catapulted to No. 25 on the Billboard 100 after just breaking into the chart earlier this month. Considering that “Streets” released back in 2019, Doja Cat definitely has the #SilhouetteChallenge to thank for the song’s newfound success. This development is a great bit of news for the quirky rapper, and now she is contemplating on giving TikTok another shot and doing the challenge for herself.

Doja Cat is preparing to release her follow-up album to Hot Pink, which is tentatively titled Planet Her. With the momentum from her recent Ariana Grande collaborations combined with the streaming boost from the #SilhouetteChallenge, perhaps fans will get Doja’s new album sooner than they think.

