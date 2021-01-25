The NFL has announced that Miley Cyrus will perform at the first-ever "TikTok Tailgate" ahead of Super Bowl LV, next month. The event will be attended by 7,500 vaccinated health care workers at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

"I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!" Cyrus tweeted.

The event will be held at 2:30 PM ET on Super Bowl Sunday, February 7th.

Later in the day 22,000 fans will be allowed to attend the Super Bowl itself.

Cyrus recently spoke candidly with Rolling Stone regarding her past engagement to future husband Liam Hemsworth. The couple divorced in early 2020.

"A couple of years ago, it looked like I was living some fairy tale. It really wasn’t," she said. "At that time, my experimentation with drugs and booze and the circle of people around me was not fulfilling or sustainable or ever going to get me to my fullest potential and purpose."

"'She’s got a man. She’s living in a house playing wife,'" Cyrus explained. "Dude, I was way more off my path at that time than any of the times before where my sanity was being questioned."

