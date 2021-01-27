Doja Cat and Ariana Grande have become very regular collaborators. After Doja appeared on "motive" for Grande's Positions album, the pair linked up again on the "34+35" remix with help from Megan thee Stallion. After teasing months ago that they have some hits in the vault ready to share with fans, it's fair to assume that they have gotten to know each other pretty well. Known for her jokester personality, the "Say So" singer's recent spot-on impression of Grande was surely a culmination of all their time spent together.

During a recent Instagram live, Doja did an impersonation of the pop star for fans. She prefaced it by saying, “I’m going to do the impression, but I’m going to do it very short. I will do my Ariana Grande impression, but I’m not going deep, I’m not going deep.” Taking a second to get into character, she let out a quick Ariana Grande-esque "yeah" before bursting into laughter and running out of the frame. She continued, “Don’t… don’t get mad!” before trying a couple more "yeah." She ended the video, "That’s it, that’s all you’re getting, that’s all.”

Grande has previously said of the "Streets" artist, “I love her. I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again, to drop. But I love her so much. I love her personality. I love what she brings to the table musically. She’s just such a breath of fresh air. I think she’s brilliant and so talented.”

Doja is gearing up to drop her next album this year and has already teased collaborations from The Weeknd, Megan thee Stallion, Saweetie, A$AP Ferg, Young Thug, SZA, French Montana, and Ariana Grande.

[via]