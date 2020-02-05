Capping off an exciting start to the year, Lil Wayne conducted a closed-casket Funeral with the release of his first non-Carter album in five years. There were too many solid offerings on the body of work for us to choose just a handful of additions to this week's HNHH staff-curated TIDAL-exclusive playlist so, as a thank-you to the New Orleans legend, we've included a bunch of his new tracks.

Kicking off this week's edition of TIDAL Wave, we've got two early favorites from Funeral on tap with "Mahogany" and "I Do It" with Big Sean and Lil Baby. As we inch into the first extended break without any Tunechi efforts, we head into single releases from A$AP Ferg, Tory Lanez, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and more. In this portion, we also show love to Australian newcomer The Kid LAROI for his collaborative track with Lil Tecca. Then, we have a couple of other Weezy songs before breaking into some R&B flavor, influenced by Trevor Daniel and Summer Walker, Justin Bieber, Lucky Daye, and others. An underground/old school vibe follows with cuts from Curren$y and DJ Fresh, Gang Starr, Boldy James, and more before reaching one of the final Wayne stretches.

The TIDAL Wave playlist is curated each week by our editorial and sales staff, who each contribute their favorite five songs of the last trio (or so..) of weeks. If you're not a member of TIDAL yet, sign up for your 30-day free trial here. Let us know who had the best picks of the week in the comments.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Lil Wayne - I Do It (feat. Big Sean & Lil Baby)

The Kid LAROI - Diva (feat. Lil Tecca)

Trevor Daniel - Falling (Summer Walker Remix)

Yo Gotti - H.O.E. (Heaven On Earth)

Tory Lanez - K Lo K (feat. Fivio Foreign)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

The Kid LAROI - Diva (feat. Lil Tecca)

Yo Gotti - More Ready Than Ever

A Boogie wit da Hoodie - King of my City

A$AP Ferg - Value

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

Lil Wayne - Sights & Silencers (feat. The-Dream)

Lil Wayne - I Don't Sleep (feat. Takeoff)

Lil Wayne - Bing James (feat. Jay Rock)

Lil Wayne - T.O. (feat O.T. Genasis)

Justin Bieber - Get Me (feat. Kehlani)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Young Nudy - No Go

Young M.A - 2020 Vision

Lil Wayne - Mahogany

A$AP Ferg - Value

Lil Wayne - Bastard (Satan's Kid)

Noah C (Editorial)

Phony Ppl - Fkn Around (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Boldy James - Speed Demon Freestyle

Key Glock - I'm Just Sayin

Young Nudy - No Go

Pop Smoke - Christopher Walking

Keenan Higgins (Editorial)

Kota The Friend - Volvo

Rob $tone - Savage (feat. G Perico)

Curren$y & DJ Fresh - Gambling Shack (feat. T.Y.)

Curren$y & DJ Fresh - Gimme Some Mo

Luke James - traveling (feat. Big K.R.I.T.)

Lynn Sharpe (Editorial)

Phony Ppl - Fkn Around (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Gorillaz - Momentary Bliss (feat. slowthai & Slaves)

Lucky Daye - Fade Away

Lil Wayne - Mahogany

Lil Wayne - Piano Trap

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Gorillaz - Momentary Bliss (feat. slowthai & Slaves)

A$AP Ferg - Value

Lil Wayne - Mahogany

Yo Gotti - H.O.E. (Heaven On Earth)

Lil Wayne - I Do It (feat. Big Sean & Lil Baby)

Aron A (Editorial)

Lil Wayne - Mahogany

Tory Lanez - K Lo K (feat. Fivio Foreign)

J Hus - Repeat (feat. Koffee)

Lil Wayne - Line Em Up

The Colleagues - Red Vans (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Jadakiss, Rick Ross & Emanny - Kisses To The Sky

Meek Mill - Letter To Nipsey (feat. Roddy Ricch)

Tory Lanez - K Lo K (feat. Fivio Foreign)

Gang Starr - Bad Name (Remix) [feat. Method Man & Redman]

A$AP Ferg - Value